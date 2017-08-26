Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Tests out ankle Friday
Bellinger (ankle) took batting practice Friday and ran for the first time since landing on the disabled list, J.P. Hoornstra of The Orange County Register reports.
The phenomenal rookie reported no pain and minimal swelling in the ankle he injured last Saturday against the Tigers. Bellinger is eligible to come off the 10-day DL Aug. 29, and barring any setbacks, it sounds like the slugger shouldn't require too much additional time on the shelf. The Dodgers haven't announced if the 22-year-old will require a rehab stint.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...