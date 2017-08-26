Bellinger (ankle) took batting practice Friday and ran for the first time since landing on the disabled list, J.P. Hoornstra of The Orange County Register reports.

The phenomenal rookie reported no pain and minimal swelling in the ankle he injured last Saturday against the Tigers. Bellinger is eligible to come off the 10-day DL Aug. 29, and barring any setbacks, it sounds like the slugger shouldn't require too much additional time on the shelf. The Dodgers haven't announced if the 22-year-old will require a rehab stint.