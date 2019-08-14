Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Ties career high in homers

Bellinger went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 15-1 rout of the Marlins.

August is looking like another big power month for the 24-year-old, as Bellinger's gone yard in back-to-back games and now has five homers in 11 contests since the calendar flipped from July. On the season, he's slashing .316/.414/.663 with 39 long balls -- tying his career high from 2017 -- and 90 RBI.

