Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: To play more center field

Bellinger will play center field frequently down the stretch, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts indicated that the move is a nod to Bellinger's defensive range in the outfield. The 24-year-old has played primarily right field and first base this season, with only five of his starts coming in center. A.J. Pollock is expected to shift to left field to make room for Bellinger.

More News
Our Latest Stories