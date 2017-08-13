Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Unbelievable August continues
Bellinger went deep yet again Saturday, getting on base in all four of his plate appearances in addition to hitting his 34th home run of the season against the Padres.
It is crazy to think that the sensational rookie could do anything more impressive than he already has this season, but with six homers in just 11 August contests Bellinger is on pace to break his own personal best of 13 long balls in a month that he set back in June. The 22-year-old could move back to left field once Adrian Gonzalez (back) returns from the disabled list, but the defensive change didn't slow him down last time and it is unlikely to affect his breakout season in any way this time around.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Bashes homer No. 33•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits another round tripper•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Smashes 31st home run Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Kicks off August with bang•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Records sixth stolen base•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits clutch three-run bomb Monday•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...