Bellinger went deep yet again Saturday, getting on base in all four of his plate appearances in addition to hitting his 34th home run of the season against the Padres.

It is crazy to think that the sensational rookie could do anything more impressive than he already has this season, but with six homers in just 11 August contests Bellinger is on pace to break his own personal best of 13 long balls in a month that he set back in June. The 22-year-old could move back to left field once Adrian Gonzalez (back) returns from the disabled list, but the defensive change didn't slow him down last time and it is unlikely to affect his breakout season in any way this time around.