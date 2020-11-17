Bellinger underwent surgery to repair his dislocated right shoulder Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Bellinger's injury occurred while celebrating a homer in Game 7 of the NLCS. The injury evidently was serious enough to require surgery despite the fact that he remained on the roster for the World Series. Recovery from the procedure is expected to take 10 weeks, which should give him the time to be ready by the start of spring training. Even if he's not forced to miss any time, the surgery still adds a bit of uncertainty to the star outfielder's profile heading into next season.
