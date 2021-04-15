Bellinger (calf) is very unlikely to return to the field for the team's weekend series against San Diego, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
When manager Dave Roberts was asked about Bellinger's opportunity to return over the weekend, he replied "I'm not going to say zero, but it's close to that number." Bellinger's extended absence should mean that Zack McKinstry continues to see an uptick in playing time.
