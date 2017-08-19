Bellinger (ankle) said he was "fine" and was walking without a limp after Saturday's game, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The rookie phenom rolled his ankle on a soft spot in the dirt on the warning track and was later diagnosed with a mild sprain. X-rays were deemed unnecessary. The Dodgers can afford to be cautious with Bellinger, but it doesn't sound like he's in danger of landing on the DL.