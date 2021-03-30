Bellinger will remain in the cleanup spot in the batting order this season, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Bellinger had a down season in 2020, slashing .239/.333/.455 -- significantly below the line he posted in his 2019 NL MVP campaign. He has also been quiet this spring, batting just .125 with one homer and a 3:10 BB:K across 24 at-bats. Still, the Dodgers will stick with him as their No. 4 hitter, giving him ample opportunity to produce runs in a loaded lineup.
