Dodgers' Cody Thomas: Continues strong spring

Thomas hit a pair of home runs and collected three RBI in Saturday's Cactus League victory over Colorado.

Thomas has undoubtedly opened many eyes this spring -- he leads all players with four home runs and is tied for first with eight runs batted in. The 25-year-old is unlikely to crack the Opening Day roster, but his performance in the Cactus League has at least put him on the radar within the Dodgers' deep farm system.

