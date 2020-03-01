Dodgers' Cody Thomas: Continues strong spring
Thomas hit a pair of home runs and collected three RBI in Saturday's Cactus League victory over Colorado.
Thomas has undoubtedly opened many eyes this spring -- he leads all players with four home runs and is tied for first with eight runs batted in. The 25-year-old is unlikely to crack the Opening Day roster, but his performance in the Cactus League has at least put him on the radar within the Dodgers' deep farm system.
