Dodgers' Cody Thomas: Impresses with bat, glove Monday

Thomas hit a home run and robbed a home run in a 2-2 tie with the White Sox on Monday.

Thomas entered the game in the sixth inning and made an immediate impact with his bat, drilling a homer to center field in first trip to the plate. He then robbed Blake Rutherford of a long ball with a leaping catch at the wall in the top of the seventh frame. Thomas is not on the 40-man roster and figures to open the season in the minors.

