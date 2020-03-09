Dodgers' Cody Thomas: Ties for spring home run lead

Thomas hit his fifth home run of the spring Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a pair of RBI.

Thomas took Jordan Lyles deep in the second inning for his fifth long ball in Cactus League play. He is tied with Milwaukee's Orlando Arcia for the home run lead in spring play and has driven in 10 runs in 21 at-bats. On the less positive side, Thomas has also struck out seven times. Despite his impressive spring, the 25-year-old is likely to open the season in the minors.