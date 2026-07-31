Dodgers' Cole Irvin: Joins big-league bullpen

The Dodgers selected Irvin's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

With Brock Stewart (shoulder) headed for the injured list, Irvin will come up from the minors to fill the void in the Dodgers' pitching staff. The 32-year-old lefty hasn't appeared in an MLB game since 2024, but he owns a 3.49 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through 98 innings at Oklahoma City. He's worked exclusively as a starter in the minors this year but is likely to take on a long-relief role with the big club.