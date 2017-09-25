Dodgers' Connor Joe: Acquired by Dodgers
The Braves traded Joe to the Dodgers on Sunday in exchange for international amateur signing bonus pool space, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
It's the second time in less than two months that Joe has been dealt, after he was previously traded from the Pirates to the Braves in August in the Sean Rodriguez swap. The 25-year-old, who saw action at both corner infield and corner outfield spots across 97 minor-league games in 2017, slashed an unremarkable .222/.319/.340 across two levels. He'll likely open the 2018 campaign at Double-A Tulsa.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...