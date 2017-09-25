The Braves traded Joe to the Dodgers on Sunday in exchange for international amateur signing bonus pool space, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

It's the second time in less than two months that Joe has been dealt, after he was previously traded from the Pirates to the Braves in August in the Sean Rodriguez swap. The 25-year-old, who saw action at both corner infield and corner outfield spots across 97 minor-league games in 2017, slashed an unremarkable .222/.319/.340 across two levels. He'll likely open the 2018 campaign at Double-A Tulsa.