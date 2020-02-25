Dodgers' Connor Joe: Tending to personal issue
Joe has left camp to attend to a personal issue, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Joe, a non-roster invitee, should be considered out indefinitely. The 27-year-old broke camp with San Francisco in 2019 after being selected in the Rule 5 draft, though he was given just 15 at-bats before the Giants made up their mind not to keep him around. In 49 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Joe hit .294/.385/.494.
