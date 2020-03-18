Dodgers' Connor Joe: Undergoes cancer surgery
Joe underwent surgery for testicular cancer Tuesday, the outfielder announced on his personal Instagram page.
The surgery explains why Joe left camp for unknown reasons back in late February. Joe says that the issue was caught early and is curable. He'll be recovering for the foreseeable future.
