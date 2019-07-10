Dodgers' Connor Wong: Cranks 15th homer in High-A
Wong went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI for High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday.
After hitting 19 homers in 102 games in the California League last season, the backstop has continued to showcase impressive power in his second season with the Quakes, as this marked his 15th long ball in 261 at-bats. Despite the consistent power numbers, Wong's plate discipline still leaves a bit to be desired, as he's sporting a 20:89 BB:K which has contributed to a pedestrian .245 batting average, so the 23-year-old will likely need to improve that aspect of his game to really bolster his case to move up in the Dodgers' system.
