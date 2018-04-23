Dodgers' Connor Wong: Pads league-leading home-run total
Wong went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a walk and four RBI for High-A Rancho Cucamonga in its 8-6 loss to Lake Elsinore on Sunday.
The two home runs boosted Wong's season total to eight, giving him the California League lead. Though Wong was perceived to have at least average pop when he was drafted out of the University of Houston in 2017, the numbers he has delivered this season suggest his power may have been undersold. He has already amassed 12 extra-base hits in just 54 plate appearances, besting the total he posted in nearly twice as many plate appearances at Low-A Great Lakes after getting drafted last season.
