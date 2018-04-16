Dodgers' Connor Wong: Shows increased power early in season

Wong belted two home runs and a double and drove in five runs as part of a 3-for-4 effort for High-A Rancho Cucamonga in its 9-8 victory Sunday over Inland Empire.

The pair of home runs bring Wong's total to five through just nine games, matching his output from the entire 2017 campaign, which he spent at Low-A Great Lakes. Though the California League has historically enhanced prospects' slugging percentages, Wong's production shouldn't merely be dismissed as a result of playing in hitter-friendly parks, as the 21-year-old flashed some power upside during his college career at Houston. The 2017 third-round pick has been primarily deployed as a catcher since entering the pro ranks, but he manned the keystone Sunday and possesses enough athleticism to swing between both positions in the big leagues, similar to how the Dodgers are currently using Austin Barnes.