Knebel signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Dodgers on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Knebel was dealt to the Dodgers in early December, and he won't have to go through arbitration with his new club after agreeing to terms Thursday. The right-hander struggled in his return from Tommy John surgery in 2020, posting a 6.08 ERA over 13.1 innings, but he'll attempt to return to form in 2021 and could get to work in some lower-leverage situations given the depth of the Dodgers' bullpen.