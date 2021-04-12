Knebel pitched a clean 1-2-3 seventh inning as he registered a hold in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Nationals.
Knebel got through the seventh inning on just 10 pitches as he sent the Nationals' hitters down in order to maintain his scoreless innings streak to begin the season. The 29-year-old has yet to give up a run in 4.1 innings of work and already has two saves and two holds to his name in five appearances. He should continue to be the first guy in line for save opportunities if Kenley Jansen is unavailable.