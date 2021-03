Knebel is dealing with a groin contusion, but he's expected to pitch in the coming days, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Knebel was removed from Friday's spring game after he was hit by a comebacker, but manager Dave Roberts didn't sound too concerned about the issue. The right-hander is expected to pitch in one of the final three Cactus League games and should be ready for the regular season if all goes well.