Knebel exited Friday's game against the Padres due to an upper triceps injury, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Knebel only tossed five pitches in the ninth inning Friday before he left the game in pain with a trainer. The severity of the injury isn't yet clear, but Knebel will undergo further testing Saturday to determine the extent of the issue.
