Knebel (1-0) pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout, recording the win in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over Colorado.
The righty has been dominant in 5.1 innings pitched this season, allowing zero hits, walking one and striking out seven. Knebel struggled mightily last year in his return from Tommy John surgery, but he's once again healthy and is baffling hitters with his fastball/curveball mix, which he throws at about a 50/50 split. His closer-worthy stuff and manager Dave Roberts' wavering commitment to Kenley Jansen as closer will likely result in the occasional save opportunity for Knebel, though a high strikeout rate and appearances in hold situations should make Knebel a legitimate fantasy asset regardless of Jansen's role.