Knebel was tagged with a blown save Friday against the Padres as a result of allowing two runs on three hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning. Both outs he registered came by way of strikeout.

Knebel entered the contest having held opponents to no runs or hits over six outings, but the right-hander faltered against a tough Padres offense. He came on in the eighth winning with the Dodgers up by a pair and yielded a pair of singles followed by a two-run double off the bat of Jurickson Profar. Despite the unhappy appearance, Knebel figures to continue to work in high-leverage situations and could nab a few saves when the team opts to hold out closer Kenley Jansen.