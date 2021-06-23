Knebel (lat) may be back with the Dodgers around the end of August, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The righty has begun playing catch, but hasn't progressed any further in his recovery from a right lat strain. A more precise return timeframe for Knebel, who posted a 4.50 ERA in six early-season innings before the injury, should become more clear in the coming month or so.
