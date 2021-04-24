Knebel was removed from Friday's game against the Padres in the top of the ninth inning with an apparent injury, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Knebel entered Friday's contest in the ninth inning with the Dodgers trailing by two runs. He threw five pitches and issued a leadoff walk, but he appeared to be grimacing after his fifth pitch and exited the game after talking with a trainer. The nature and severity of the right-hander's injury aren't yet known.