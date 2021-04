Knebel struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Friday, picking up a save against the Nationals.

Knebel came into a 1-0 ballgame and shut down the Nationals with ease. He needed just 10 pitches to strike out the side and finish the game. The Dodgers gave the 29-year-old the save chance after Kenley Jansen blew an opportunity Wednesday. Knebel has allowed just one walk through 3.1 shutout innings.