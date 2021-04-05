Knebel picked up his first save of the season, pitching a perfect ninth inning while striking out one in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

Sunday was a great showing for Knebel. He got the call to close after Kenley Jansen picked up the five-out save Saturday. Knebel is not a lock for consistent save opportunities in a crowded bullpen, but he showed today that he can be a solid backup in high-leverage situations. Knebel is familiar with the role after having 57 saves with the Brewers. The 29-year-old could see an increase in save opportunities if Jansen struggles like he did at the end of 2020.