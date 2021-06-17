Knebel (lat) played catch up to about 90 feet Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
It's encouraging news for Knebel, who's been out since April 23 with a right lat strain. That being said, the righty still doesn't appear to be too close to returning, as he'll need to build up his arm and pitch in a rehab assignment before he's ready to rejoin the Dodgers' bullpen.
