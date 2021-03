Knebel was removed from Friday's spring game against the Athletics with an apparent left wrist injury, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Knebel was hit by a comebacker in the fifth inning Friday and was able to throw the runner out at first, but he was removed from the game after he was visited by a trainer. The right-hander didn't appear to be in considerable pain, but the severity of his injury isn't yet known.