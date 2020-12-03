Knebel was traded from the Brewers to the Dodgers on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.

It was initially reported the veteran right-hander was being non-tendered by Milwaukee, but he is instead being shipped to Los Angeles. Knebel returned from Tommy John surgery in 2020 and struggled with a 6.08 ERA in 13.1 innings, but the Dodgers will clearly be hoping he's able to rediscover his All-Star form. He's now eligible for arbitration if he's unable to reach a deal with his new team.