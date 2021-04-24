Knebel was placed on the injured list with a lat injury Saturday and is expected to miss multiple months, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Knebel missed Friday's game against the Padres with what was originally called an upper triceps injury. The Dodgers are hopeful he'll be able to pitch again this season, but the fact that that had to be stated hardly paints an optimistic pitcher. He'd been lined up as Kenley Jansen's top deputy and had already picked up a pair of saves. That role could now go to Blake Treinen.