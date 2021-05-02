Knebel (lat) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The right-hander was already ruled out for multiple months with a lat strain, so it was only a matter of time before the Dodgers needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Knebel doesn't have a specific return timeline but is officially unavailable until at least late June.

