Knebel (lat) will throw around 18 pitches in a simulated game Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Knebel struck out nine batters in six innings of work and recorded a pair of saves back in April before hitting the injured list with a lat strain. He's trending in the right direction but isn't expected to return to the active roster until late August.
