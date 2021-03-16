Seager is slashing .478/.571/1.130 with five home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs scored in 11 games this spring.

The reigning NLCS and World Series MVP has picked up where he left off last October, leading all players in RBI this spring and tying for the league lead with five homers. He was a Statcast darling last season, ranking in the 95th percentile and above in barrel rate, xBA, xSLG, exit velocity and hard-hit rate, and his showing so far this spring suggests that Seager could be lined up for another highly productive campaign in 2021.