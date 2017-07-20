Dodgers' Corey Seager: Clubs 15th homer Wednesday

Seager went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the White Sox.

The 23-year-old extended his current hitting streak to nine games, and Seager is now slashing .340/.400/.600 in July with three homers and 10 RBI through 12 games.

