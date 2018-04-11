Dodgers' Corey Seager: Hits first homer of season against A's

Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Dodgers' 4-0 win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

The long-awaited first long ball of the season finally came for the struggling shortstop, as he managed to touch up A's starter Sean Manaea with a first-inning solo blast. Seager is still hitting just .211 with two RBI through 38 at-bats but it was encouraging to see him leave the yard, especially with concerns over an elbow injury he battled throughout spring training possibly hampering his production. Owners will hope Tuesday's homer is what he needed to jumpstart his season and regain his All-Star caliber form going forward.