Dodgers' Corey Seager: Hits first homer of season against A's
Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Dodgers' 4-0 win over the Athletics on Tuesday.
The long-awaited first long ball of the season finally came for the struggling shortstop, as he managed to touch up A's starter Sean Manaea with a first-inning solo blast. Seager is still hitting just .211 with two RBI through 38 at-bats but it was encouraging to see him leave the yard, especially with concerns over an elbow injury he battled throughout spring training possibly hampering his production. Owners will hope Tuesday's homer is what he needed to jumpstart his season and regain his All-Star caliber form going forward.
More News
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...