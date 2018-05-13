Dodgers' Corey Seager: Moved to 60-day disabled list
Seager was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday.
The move has no effect on Seager's timeline, as he's already out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. By clearing a spot on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers were able to select the contract of reliever Pat Venditte.
