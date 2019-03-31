Dodgers' Corey Seager: Out of lineup Sunday

Seager is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

This was a planned day off for Seager, as Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reported earlier in the week. As a result, there's no need for worry, though routine days off could occur for him throughout the season. Chris Taylor will start at shortstop in his place and bat seventh.

