Dodgers' Corey Seager: Plays in minor-league game

Seager (illness) played three innings at shortstop and logged two at-bats in a minor-league camp game on Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

It was the first time Seager had played shortstop in a game since May 2018, and the 24-year-old got one defensive rep on an infield single while also going 0-for-2 at the plate. Seager was recovering from Tommy John surgery and a hip injury this spring before he came down with his recent illness, but manager Dave Roberts did say last week he thinks his young shortstop "absolutely" stands a chance at being ready to go for Opening Day on March 28.