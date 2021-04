Seager went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Reds.

Seager's highlight of the night came in the seventh inning when he crushed a hanging slider from Amir Garrett over the wall in center to tie the game up at three and eventually send it into extra innings. Monday was his third consecutive multi-hit performance and helped him boost his slash line to .275/.359/.495 with four home runs, 14 runs scored and 17 RBI to go along with a 12:18 BB:K.