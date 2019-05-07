Dodgers' Corey Seager: Scores twice and drives in run

Seager went 1-for-3 with a single, walk, RBI and two runs scored in a victory over the Braves on Monday.

Seager got the Dodgers on the board with a run-scoring groundout in the first and crossed the plate for the team's final run in the fifth. He has shown signs of emerging from a prolonged slump by going 4-for-12 in his last three games. This follows a seven-game stretch when he managed only one hit in 26 at-bats.