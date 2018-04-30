Dodgers' Corey Seager: Set for Tommy John surgery; out for season

Seager was diagnosed with a sprained UCL on Monday. He will undergo Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

This is an absolutely brutal blow for the Dodgers and Seager, who was placed on the disabled list Monday as a result of the injury. He dealt with an elbow injury towards the end of last season but ultimately opted to forgo offseason surgery. The issue stuck with him at the start of spring training, but it was thought to be behind him heading into the season before the ailment ultimately proved bothersome enough to require the season-ending procedure. Seager was hitting .267/.348/.396 with two homers through 26 games before his season came to an end. Chris Taylor is starting at shortstop in his stead Monday and will likely stick there for the remainder of the season.