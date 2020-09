Seager went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers and three RBI in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies.

Seager opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning and later added a two-run blast in the fifth. The shortstop has surged during a nine-game hitting streak, going 15-for-36 (.417) with three homers, nine RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base in that span. For the year, Seager has 11 homers, a steal, 31 RBI and 26 runs scored.