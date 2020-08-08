Seager (back) likely won't play in Saturday's game against the Giants, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Seager exited Friday's contest with lower back discomfort, and manager Dave Roberts said after the game that he's unlikely to take the field Saturday. The shortstop is considered day-to-day while he works through the issue. Prior to Friday's game, Seager had reached base in every contest for the Dodgers this season, slashing .347/.396/.612 with three home runs and seven RBI.
