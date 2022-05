Kimbrel saved Tuesday's 3-1 win against the Giants, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one in the ninth inning.

Kimbrel's fifth save didn't come easy as he walked Wilmer Flores to lead off the inning and recorded the third out with the go-ahead run at the plate. The 26 pitches required for the three outs are a season high and Kimbrel may not be available for Wednesday's game as a result.