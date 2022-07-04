Kimbrel (back) underwent scans that came back negative after exiting Sunday's game against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

While Kimbrel doesn't appear to be dealing with a significant injury after being hit by a comebacker Sunday, manager Dave Roberts said that the right-hander will be unavailable for a few days. Kimbrel has displayed some inconsistency recently, but Roberts said that he's "not even considering" removing the 34-year-old from the closer's role.