Kimbrel saved Sunday's 6-3 win over Detroit, walking one while preventing any runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Kimbrel came into the game with one out and a runner on second to protect a three-run lead and got the final two outs without letting any more runs cross the plate. Though he's only made six appearances Kimbrel has been clutch with four saves while only allowing one run in 5.2 innings.