Kimbrel picked up a save against the Mets on Thursday, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Kimbrel had been struggling heading into Thursday, giving up at least one run in three straight outings and posting a 12.00 ERA over that stretch. He looked good against New York, however, needing only 12 pitches to set down the side in order. Kimbrel has recently been working on his mechanics, which may have contributed to the positive performance. The veteran closer has 11 saves in his first season with the Dodgers while posting a 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB across 16 innings.