Kimbrel saved Friday's 3-1 win over the Reds, pitching a perfect ninth inning with no strikeouts.
Making only his second appearance, Kimbrel made quick work of the bottom of Cincinnati's order in securing his second save. This outing went much smoother than his first last Friday, and he remains the best bet for save opportunities on the Dodgers at the moment.
